Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office urges residents to be cautious of ‘house for rent’ scams on Facebook

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Monday, June 26, asking residents to be cautious of “house for rent” scams on Facebook.

“Scammers have been on Facebook Marketplace posing as landlords and collecting payments from unsuspecting renters. These scammers do not own the property; they are simply third-party people who want your money and will disappear after taking it,” the sheriff’s office states, quoting information from Revitalize Realty.

“Please share so no one becomes a victim of this scam!” the BCSO adds.

