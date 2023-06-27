Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

1 detained after domestic dispute turns deadly in Robeson County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - One person has died and another detained after a domestic dispute took a deadly turn in Robeson County Sunday afternoon according to the sheriff’s office.

Shortly after 4 p.m., deputies responded to a call for a domestic dispute in the area of the 5100 block of Smith Mill Road in Lumberton. Upon arrival, deputies found one person dead and another person also suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 21-year-old victim was later identified as Alex E. Taylor. 46-year-old Nicky Jackson was also identified as the second person suffering gunshot wounds.

Investigators have charged Jackson with second-degree murder. He is currently being detained in South Carolina while receiving medical treatment and will face additional charges when he is extradited to North Carolina.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pender County school buses
Former Topsail High School coach indicted after allegedly assaulting player; school district responds
Jamie Rochelle
Jamie Rochelle, Topsail High graduate and coach, passes away
Juvenile suspect accused of fleeing Wilmington police, crashing car into home
Sheriff’s office: Three people hit by truck after argument in Fair Bluff
Lightning near a home
Four displaced after lightning strike causes fire in Wilmington

Latest News

President Biden is putting more than $42-billion toward federal broadband infrastructure and a...
U.S to spend $42-billion on internet access, rural communities react
There would be new limits on how medical professionals treat transgender children under a bill...
GOP lawmakers pushing transgender health care limitations on minors in NC
City of Wilmington announces railroad crossing closures for this week
Pender EMS & Fire trains to rescue people from water and barrier islands