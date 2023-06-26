Woman pleads guilty to second degree murder after child dies from injuries caused by abuse over 20 years ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman pleaded guilty Monday to second degree murder in a child abuse case out of Longwood dating back to 1997.

Robyn Noffsinger’s sentencing was concluded until charges are resolved for David Raefore Tripp Jr., who is also charged in murder of David Cody Stuart.

Noffsinger and David Raefore Tripp Jr. were charged with the murder of Stuart, who died about 20 years after suffering severe child abuse from the pair.

Officials said the Tripp and Noffsinger were convicted and sentenced in the initial 1997 case for abuse of then-15-month-old David Cody Stuart. Stuart later died March 6, 2018. Noffsinger is Staurt’s biological mother and was dating Tripp at the time of the abuse.

Stuart, whose original last name was Rhinehart, was 21 when he died.

District Attorney Jon David said the beatings took the young boy’s ability to walk and talk. He spent the rest of his life confined in a wheelchair.

A medical examiner determined Rhinehart died from injuries from the 1997 incident.

“He was literally, at the time of his death, a man for sure but still an infant from the standpoint that he needed round the clock care by some very loving caregivers,” David said. “That medical treatment he received, that care he received, literally cost hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars.”

According to documents from Noffsinger’s appeal, a volunteer ambulance driver transported the child to the Columbia Brunswick Hospital on April 12, 1997. A doctor at the hospital said the child was not breathing and had a head fracture, abnormal pupil response, facial bruising, deformities on an arm and a leg, a burned area in the diaper region and was having seizures.

The volunteer ambulance driver said she saw Noffsinger and Tripp “talking and laughing” outside the emergency room.

The next day, a pediatrician at Duke treated the child and testified the child was in critical condition, comatose and had been placed on life support. The pediatrician claimed the couple told her the injuries happened when Tripp gave the child two baths. The pediatrician claims the couple also told her the child fell from a chair onto a vacuum cleaner and Tripp accidentally hit the child in the eye with his elbow.

The pediatrician diagnosed the child with battered child syndrome. A child receives the diagnosis when it is believed the child’s caretakers intentionally inflicted the injuries.

The couple’s appeal attempts were dismissed by the North Carolina Court of Appeals last December. Noffsinger will receive credit for time served, including the previous prison sentence of over 11 years on child abuse charges and the time spent after her arrest on the murder charge.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.