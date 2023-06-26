Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Sunday, June 25, that it is looking for 28-year-old Kateshia Nichelle Hayes.

According to the announcement, Hayes was last seen on Thursday, June 22, in the 1500 block of S 12th Street, near Greenfield Street and Crocus Court.

Police describe Hayes as being 5′10″ tall, weighing 185 pounds, and having brown eyes with brown hair. She may be travelling by foot.

If you see Hayes, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to dial (910) 343-3600.

