UNCW: Dempsey leaving as dean of Watson College of Education

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW’s Watson College of Education is undergoing a change in leadership, the university said Monday.

Officials say that Dr. Van Dempsey is leaving his position as dean, effective July 14.

Associate Provost for Undergraduate Education and Faculty Affairs Dr. Carol McNulty has been appointed the interim dean of Watson College.

“Dr. Dempsey has been an advocate for education at all levels on our campus, in our community and across North Carolina, and I appreciate his service to UNCW,” Provost James J. Winebrake said. “Going forward, I am excited to work with Dr. McNulty and the outstanding faculty and staff in Watson College to continue educating and inspiring students to succeed in settings where teaching and learning occur, including Pre-K-12, higher education and the workplace.”

Officials say that the university plans to start a search for a permanent dean during the upcoming academic year.

