Trey Kennedy to bring ‘Grow Up’ comedy tour to CFCC’s Wilson Center

The Wilson Center
The Wilson Center
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on Monday, June 26, that Trey Kennedy is scheduled to perform at the Wilson Center on Friday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m.

“Trey Kennedy is a born and raised Oklahoman who never expected to enter the entertainment industry. Kennedy found fame on the mobile app Vine in 2013 while still attending school at Oklahoma State University. He was a top creator on Vine for over three years, amassing over 2.5 million followers and discovering a passion for entertainment,” the college states in its announcement.

Kennedy is performing as part of his second national tour, Grow Up.

“Kennedy’s social media success survived the end of Vine and instantly thrived on Instagram and TikTok. He currently has over 12 million followers across all his social media platforms, which continues to grow. Kennedy’s comedy special, Are You For Real, is streaming on his YouTube channel and the comedian hosts a weekly podcast called Correct Opinions,” CFCC adds.

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, for Wilson Center Members. The public will be able to purchase tickets beginning Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. Those interested may purchase tickets online through the Wilson Center website or by contacting the Ticket Central box office at (910) 362-7999. The box office is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

