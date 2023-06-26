Suspect in Fayetteville murder case arrested in Bladen Co.

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - On Thursday, June 22, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Fayetteville Police Department Homicide Division and Fayetteville Violent Criminal Apprehension team, arrested a suspect who has been charged with murder.

According to the release, authorities executed a search warrant at Arcadia Village Apartments.

“The search warrant was executed to locate a individual by the name of Levon Junior Campbell, 27 of Loris, South Carolina,” the BCSO states. “Levon was wanted for a shooting that occurred in Fayetteville North Carolina on May 26, 2023 in which he was charged with First Degree Murder and Discharge Weapon into Occupied Dwelling.”

Campbell was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Cumberland County Detention Center.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell has been charged with:

First degree murder

Two counts of discharge weapon into occupied dwelling

Possession of a firearm by a felon

The bond listed for the first degree murder charge is $500,000, while Campbell also received a $25,000 bond for each of the two discharge weapon charges and the firearm possession charge.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.