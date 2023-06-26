Suspect arrested following Saturday shooting at Wallace apartments

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Wallace responded to the Southerland Village Apartments on Saturday, June 24, where a person allegedly fired a gun into an “occupied property.”

According to the release from the Wallace Police Department, 30-year-old Shradon Lavon Brown was arrested on scene and charged with:

Discharging a firearm into an occupied property

Going armed to the terror of the public

Discharging a gun in city limits

Injury to real property

There were no injuries reported in the incident. According to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, Brown received a $50,000 bond for the charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

