Suspect arrested following Saturday shooting at Wallace apartments

Shradon Lavon Brown
Shradon Lavon Brown(Wallace Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Wallace responded to the Southerland Village Apartments on Saturday, June 24, where a person allegedly fired a gun into an “occupied property.”

According to the release from the Wallace Police Department, 30-year-old Shradon Lavon Brown was arrested on scene and charged with:

  • Discharging a firearm into an occupied property
  • Going armed to the terror of the public
  • Discharging a gun in city limits
  • Injury to real property

There were no injuries reported in the incident. According to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, Brown received a $50,000 bond for the charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

