Supreme Court denies appeal by Leland charter school trying to make girls wear skirts

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Supreme Court decided on Monday to decline an appeal by Classical Charter Schools of America after a federal appeals court ruled the school’s dress code violated the rights of students, according to reporting from the Associated Press.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in June 2022 that the school’s policy requiring girls to wear skirts violated the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection.

The AP’s reporting says that the justices declined to hear the appeal without comment.

Classical Charter Schools of America runs Charter Day School along with schools in Whiteville, Wilmington and Southport.

“Classical Charter Schools of America [aka Charter Day School, Inc.] will, of course, comply fully with the Fourth Circuit’s ruling, as we did during the 2022-23 school year. But we want to be clear that CCS-A also intends to stay true to the unique classical academic program that has served our students well for the past 24 years,” said the group’s founder Baker A. Mitchell in a written statement.

The school was also criticized after telling Ashley Lomboy that her son’s hair was too long for the school’s standards. Lomboy is from the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe, and she said that long hair is important their culture.

