Pender County mother sentenced to 10-13 years for death of baby

Lauren McCary
Lauren McCary(PCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Lauren McCary of Rocky Point pleaded guilty on Monday to second degree murder in connection to the death of her son in 2022.

McCary, 24, was sentenced to 10-13 years in the Department of Adult Correction.

“On May 4, 2022, McCary called 911 to report that her son, seven-month-old Robert Jackson McCary was not breathing. She told emergency personnel that she had left the baby on the bed and did not know why he had stopped breathing. Robert Jackson McCary was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center but passed away despite efforts to save him. An investigation by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office into the child’s death revealed suspicious circumstances, leading to further interviews and investigations,” an announcement from District Attorney Ben David states.

The announcement says that she admitted to law enforcement in a text that she harmed the baby and was trying to handle untreated postpartum depression. It continues to say that she attempted suicide and, when she was interviewed after the incident, made more admissions about smothering her son.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

