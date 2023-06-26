Senior Connect
Over 17,000 reportedly without power in Brunswick County

(Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - According to a map provided by the Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation, approximately 17,862 customers in Brunswick County are without power at this time.

According to the map, which can be viewed here, the outages have primarily been reported in the Oak Island and St. James areas.

According to a representative with BEMC, the outage is due to an equipment failure at a substation. Power is estimated to be restored by around 12:30 p.m.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

