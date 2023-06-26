Ohio man pleads guilty to robbing Carolina Beach bank

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Ohio pleaded guilty Monday to robbing a bank in Carolina Beach in 2020.

Charles Lee Pingley, 54, entered guilty pleas in New Hanover County Superior Court to armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Pingley robbed the First Citizens Bank located at 612 N. Lake Park Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2020, just before 11:30 am. This bank branch has since been closed.

“Pingley entered the bank masked, which was common and often required during the pandemic, and he was wearing gloves,” the District Attorney’s Office stated in a news release. “He placed an object that was wrapped up on the counter, which made a clanking sound the employees perceived to be a firearm. Pingley handed the teller a bag and ordered her to empty her cash drawer into the bag and then directed another teller to do the same. Pingley made away with $15,144.00.”

An investigation by the Carolina Beach Police Department led to the arrest of Pingley.

“After this robbery and prior to his arrest, Pingley robbed two banks in Tennessee,” the news release states. “After his arrest for robbing the bank in Carolina Beach, Pingley was transferred into Federal Custody. Pingley was convicted of the two armed robberies in Federal Court in Tennessee in March of this year. The US Marshals Service transported Pingley to Wilmington this month to face his New Hanover County charges.”

He was sentenced to between 125-162 months in prison and was ordered to pay restitution to the bank in the amount of $15,144.

“This was not an easy investigation. Based on these circumstances, the identity of this offender could have very easily never been discovered. The identification of this bank robber is due solely to the excellent work of the Carolina Beach Police Department,” said Connie Jordan, the Assistant District Attorney.

