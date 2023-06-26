Nurses helping nurses: A year of success for Novant’s Emeritus Nursing program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Starting something new can be intimidating at first, especially your first job right out of college. But for some nurses at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, they’ve got a helping hand thanks to the Emeritus Nursing Program.

“There’s been so many times where I’ve needed that second set of eyes. And I know that she has seen everything, and she’s so knowledgeable. And it’s helped me so many times,” Ashley Normandin, a registered nurse at Novant, said.

Normandin started working as a nurse at Novant Health New Hanover about a year ago.

She works in the neurosciences institute along with Elizabeth Emshwiller who’s been a nurse there for about 37 years.

Emshwiller was getting ready to retire but realized she didn’t want to completely stop working, so she got involved with Novant’s Emeritus Nursing Program.

“You’re like the resource person in the area that you’re working, whether it be on a medical unit, the neurosurgery unit, which I work on, I’m like the go to person, if there’s any problems, concerns, any patients that they might need assessing like a second, third, fourth pair of eyes on that patient,” Emshwiller said. “A little bit of hands on, but a lot of guidance.”

She says she knows her expertise is helpful to new nurses like Normandin, even if she’s only in the hospital for a few hours a day.

Normandin says she recently had a situation where she didn’t know immediately what to do, but thankfully Emshwiller was within arms reach to answer her questions.

“She helped me with a patient, we had a type of drain that we don’t usually see on the floor. So, I brought her in and she knew exactly what to do. And it was a learning experience for all of us,” Normandin said.

A learning experience for new nurses so they can better care for their patients.

“It’s been really been helpful to me to be able to still continue my practice as an RN. And still keep my hands in it, because I still love it,” Emshwiller said.”“You can pick whatever day you want to work. You work four hours a day. And it’s really it’s up to you when you want to work. I don’t work weekends, I don’t work holidays, although it could. But it’s a win win, I think for everybody.”

And inspire the next generation of nurses.

“She just wants to keep on helping us and patients and I just hope to have the love nursing that she does,” Normandin said.

Normandin says it’s a relief knowing that she always has that helping hand.

“Relief, that I’m not alone, some days, you kind of feel that but having her there really helps to have a support person and knowing that you’re not going through your day alone.”

Novant’s Coastal region currently has the largest active group in the program with 15 nurses, three of them originally from NHRMC.

If you have a nursing background and want to get involved with the Emeritus Nursing Program at Novant, click here.

