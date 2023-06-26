Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development Careers by Design summer camp begins

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development began its summer Careers by Design camp on Monday, June 26.

The camp aims to partner with local groups to give students a chance to learn about various careers.

“We are providing students a well-rounded experience this week while learning in the classroom and directly on the sites from professionals. We are extremely proud about the tremendous interest in the program and hopeful that funding will not prevent others from attending in the future. Every student desires the right to learn and Mt. Calvary Center plans to bring them that opportunity through providing high quality learning experiences,” a Mt. Calvary Center announcement states.

You can learn more about the center on its website.

