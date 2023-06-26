Leland live fire training to cause traffic impacts on Wednesday

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue is set to conduct live fire training on Wednesday, June 28, in the 500 block of Village Road.

The Town of Leland says that from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Road will be closed to all traffic from Sturgeon Creek Bridge to Woodland Drive and closed to thru-traffic from Lincoln Road to South Navassa Road.

“During the closure, drivers can use Old Mill Road and S Navassa Road as a detour. Barricades and signs will be in place. Smoke will be visible in the area throughout the training,” a town announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.