Leland live fire training to cause traffic impacts on Wednesday

Leland Fire/Rescue
Leland Fire/Rescue(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue is set to conduct live fire training on Wednesday, June 28, in the 500 block of Village Road.

The Town of Leland says that from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Road will be closed to all traffic from Sturgeon Creek Bridge to Woodland Drive and closed to thru-traffic from Lincoln Road to South Navassa Road.

“During the closure, drivers can use Old Mill Road and S Navassa Road as a detour. Barricades and signs will be in place. Smoke will be visible in the area throughout the training,” a town announcement states.

