Juneteenth Committee of Wilmington Host 2023 Pageant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - To wrap two weeks of Juneteenth festivities, the Juneteenth Committee of Wilmington Hosted the Miss Juneteenth 2023 Pageant.

The event took place at the MLK Center Sunday afternoon. Four girls were able to competed for the Miss Juneteenth title.

The girls competed in fashion wear and spoke about what Juneteenth means to them. In the end, 12 year old Atiya Johnson walked home as the first place winner but participants got to take home a crown of their own.

Abdul Rahman Shareef is the Juneteenth committee co chairman. He says celebrating Juneteenth is apart of history and reminds people of their freedom. He says having events for the youth helps benefit them in the long run.

“The young people are our future. You know we’re living from the past but we’re living from the future,” said Shareef.

