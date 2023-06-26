Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Iredell County woman crowned Miss North Carolina 2023

Taylor Loyd won a $20,000 scholarship and will represent NC in the Miss America competition.
Taylor Loyd was crowned this year's Miss North Carolina over the weekend.
Taylor Loyd was crowned this year's Miss North Carolina over the weekend.(PAGEANTPICS.COM/LENN LONG PHOTOGRAPHY)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - A young woman from Iredell County was named Miss North Carolina over the weekend.

Taylor Loyd, who is from Mooresville but competed as Miss Statesville, was given the crown on Saturday evening at the High Point Theater.

Along with the title, she was also awarded a $20,000 scholarship and will represent North Carolina in the Miss America competition.

The following ladies rounded out the top five:

  • 1st Runner Up: Miss Durham - Abby Britt
  • 2nd Runner Up: Miss Sandhills - Hannah Welborn-Lewis
  • 3rd Runner Up: Miss Queen City - Keelie Jones
  • 4th Runner Up: Maura Westbrook

The Miss NC organization said Loyd promoted her community service initiative “Healing Hearts Through the Arts,” which uses art to promote mental health and wellbeing, and also performed an operatic vocal from ‘Romeo et Juliette’ during the competition.

Loyd also won the Karen Bloomquist Elson Rookie Scholarship, which is worth $1,000.

Related: Newly crowned Miss North Carolina Collegiate America helping others

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pilot died in this plane crash in Brunswick County on Sunday, June 25.
Officials: Pilot killed in Brunswick County plane crash
Over 17,000 reportedly without power in Brunswick County
Lauren McCary
Pender County mother sentenced to 10-13 years for death of baby
Dr. Mark Samuel Thomas Armitage (Source: WECT)
Wilmington physician to pay $170,000 in settlement after allegedly continuing to prescribe opioids to mother of four
Shradon Lavon Brown
Suspect arrested following Saturday shooting at Wallace apartments

Latest News

The United States Supreme Court ruled on Monday that it will not hear an appeal from Charter...
Mother who questioned Leland charter school’s dress code feels vindicated by Supreme Court ruling
North Carolina Senate
Republicans close in on changes to new North Carolina abortion law that could counter a lawsuit
Troopers are out on the roads looking for intoxicated drivers as part of Operation Firecracker...
Operation Firecracker looks to crack down on intoxicated drivers
18-year-old, Tony Junior Miller of Lumberton, NC
Police make arrest in deadly Lumberton Mall shooting investigation
Motorcycle club completes 50-state ride in Alaska
Bikers make a trip of a lifetime to all 50 states