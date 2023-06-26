Intersection of N JK Powell Blvd. and Flowers-Pridgen Drive in Whiteville to close through Tuesday evening

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department announced just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 26, that the intersection of N JK Powell Boulevard and Flowers-Pridgen Drive will be closed until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27.

“Please use an alternate route,” the Whiteville PD states.

