How to get re-entry decals for beach towns after hurricanes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Most local beach towns in southeastern N.C. require re-entry permits after evacuations to restrict traffic to residents, property owners, business owners and some others.

These evacuations typically happen in the event of severe weather, such as hurricanes.

Beaches are listed alphabetically, and you can find more about each one’s policy on their respective websites by clicking on the names:

Carolina Beach:

Decals available online for $20 here

“Decals issued by the town shall be assigned to the designated state licensed motor or passenger vehicle of the owner acquiring said decal and shall not be transferable to another vehicle belonging to the individual, or to another owner, whether by sale of vehicle or otherwise,” the town’s website states.

Holden Beach:

Decals are sent to property owners and businesses on the island

If you are a owner or business owner and don’t have a permit, reach out to Town Hall for more information at 910-842-6488.

Renters without a decal should reach out to the property owner.

Kure Beach:

Re-entry decals were mailed to property owners at the beginning of the year

Additional emergency vehicle re-entry decals sold for $20 at Town Hall until July 31

Owners and property owners without decals will be redirected to another location to get a decal as long as they have proof of property ownership or residency.

North Topsail Beach:

Passes are issued on a three-year cycle for residents, property owners and long-term renters

You can find the application for a pass here

Oak Island:

Re-entry decals are not offered, but residents will be required to show proof of residency such as a drivers license with an Oak Island address in the closed portion of town.

Sunset Beach:

Passes are mailed to property owners each year

Only new property owners can get passes from Town Hall, but they are required to bring documentation verifying that they own the property.

Surf City:

Re-entry decals are provided alongside parking passes for residents.

You can fill out the form here

Topsail Beach:

Re-entry decals are sent to residents.

Replacements available for $10 as long as documentation is provided at Town Hall

Wrightsville Beach:

Vehicle tax decals serve as a means of identification for re-entry after an evacuation

They’re available via Pivot Parking at 321 Causeway Drive for $30.

You can learn more about re-entry passes for caretakers, businesses and emergency personnel here

