Greenfield Lake Amphitheater announces The Cat Empire, Gov’t Mule concerts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Monday, Greenfield Lake Amphitheater announced concerts with The Cat Empire and Gov’t Mule set for the fall.

The Cat Empire will play the venue as part of its Where The Angels Fall Tour on Sunday, Oct. 22, with High Fade.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.

Gov’t Mule will play two nights at the venue as part of its Peace... Like A River World Tour 2023 on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 3-4.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on the Live Nation website for Tuesday here, Wednesday here and both nights here.

