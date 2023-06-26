Senior Connect
Golf Tournament Held in Honor of Fallen Veteran Raises Money for Charity

Luke Lucysyzn Golf Tournament
Luke Lucysyzn Golf Tournament(WECT)
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Support for local veterans is in full swing after a golf tournament to honor a fallen hero.

Today at the Brunswick Plantation over 200 people gathered to participate in the Luke “Skywalker” Lucyszyn Annual Charity Golf Scramble.

The event was held in honor of Luke Lucyszyn, a veteran who lost his life in July of 2022 while serving in Ukraine.

The golf scramble was held not only to honor the life of Luke but to also helped give back to local veterans. The event helped raise money to build homes for homeless veterans in the local area and surrounding states.

Luke’s mother Kathy Lucyszyn, helped plan the event. She says they partnered with the Veterans Welcome Home Resource Center. The event has raised over $30,000 thousand dollars, enough money to build two homes for veterans.

The goal of building the homes is to help Veterans have the opportunity to get back on their feet while giving them a place to stay.

“Our son went to Ukraine to help fight the Russians and died on July 12th of last year and he went over there to help. So this is our way of having him continue to help. By helping the homeless veterans in this country.” said Lucyszyn.

The event also held a silent auction for gifts and other prizes. People starting to arrive bright and early at 7 a.m. for their assigned tee times.

Laura Walton, Luke’s sister says it’s been great to see the community come together to support the cause. She shared that they hope to continue raising money for veterans in need.

“He joined the army out there and I was praying for him to come back and you know he… just what he did was just very brave and I salute him. And just being here for him, and just seeing the amount if people that came out today has just been so amazing,” said Walton.

In the end, the family says they feel so grateful for all of the support they have received and they hope to continue Luke’s legacy of service.

