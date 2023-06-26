Free Fishing Day for North Carolina public waters July 4

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Enjoy a free day of fishing with your loved ones thanks to the Free Fishing Day on July 4.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission announced that this Independence Day will be Free Fishing Day for all North Carolina public waters. The event will begin at 12 a.m. and run until 11:59 p.m.

The commission says major fishing spots will be stocked with natural marine life to have the optimal fishing experience. The Wildlife Resources Commission offers fishing and a boating maps for the over 500 public options across the state.

“Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity for families to enjoy some quality time together on the water,” said Christian Waters, the agency’s chief of the Inland Fisheries Division. “Fishing is relatively inexpensive activity that anyone, no matter what their age or skill level, can enjoy.”

The Commission warns that the waters may be busy with boat traffic for the holiday and offered the following boating etiquette tips:

Be patient and remain calm until an open parking space is available.

Wait your turn in the launch line. Get in line without blocking or cutting off others.

Park your vehicle and trailer while someone moves the boat away from the ramp.

Recruit someone to move the boat away from the ramp while you retrieve your vehicle and trailer.

Observe no-wake zones and be cautious.

Even though you can fish without a license, the commission reminds everyone that all fishing regulations will still apply. Those regulations can be found here.

