Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Free Fishing Day for North Carolina public waters July 4

(Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Enjoy a free day of fishing with your loved ones thanks to the Free Fishing Day on July 4.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission announced that this Independence Day will be Free Fishing Day for all North Carolina public waters. The event will begin at 12 a.m. and run until 11:59 p.m.

The commission says major fishing spots will be stocked with natural marine life to have the optimal fishing experience. The Wildlife Resources Commission offers fishing and a boating maps for the over 500 public options across the state.

“Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity for families to enjoy some quality time together on the water,” said Christian Waters, the agency’s chief of the Inland Fisheries Division. “Fishing is relatively inexpensive activity that anyone, no matter what their age or skill level, can enjoy.”

The Commission warns that the waters may be busy with boat traffic for the holiday and offered the following boating etiquette tips:

  • Be patient and remain calm until an open parking space is available.
  • Wait your turn in the launch line. Get in line without blocking or cutting off others.
  • Park your vehicle and trailer while someone moves the boat away from the ramp.
  • Recruit someone to move the boat away from the ramp while you retrieve your vehicle and trailer.
  • Observe no-wake zones and be cautious.

Even though you can fish without a license, the commission reminds everyone that all fishing regulations will still apply. Those regulations can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a plane crash in Brunswick County.
Officials: Pilot killed in Brunswick County plane crash
Dr. Mark Samuel Thomas Armitage (Source: WECT)
Wilmington physician to pay $170,000 in settlement after allegedly continuing to prescribe opioids to mother of four
Police responded to a home on Ward Street around 3 p.m. Saturday.
Person killed in Whiteville shooting Saturday, investigation underway
The governor announced the grants at the East Carolina Heart Institute.
Gov. Cooper signs seven bills, vetoes two, declines to sign one into law
A stuck semi truck caused a portion of River Road to close.
River Road reopen after incident involving stuck semi truck

Latest News

Two arrests in Wallace
Classical Charter Schools of Leland
Supreme Court denies appeal by Leland charter school trying to make girls wear skirts
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
Over 17,000 reportedly without power in Brunswick County
Supreme Court denies appeal by Leland charter school trying to make girls wear skirts