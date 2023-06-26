First Alert Forecast: stormy overnight skies, summer heat

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features active weather into Monday night as a cold front approaches the area. Look out for clusters of showers and storms throughout the overnight hours -- some of which may reach strong to severe criteria. Damaging winds will be the primary threat: secure outdoor loose items! Though confidence in widespread disruptive weather is not high enough for a First Alert Action Day, the National Weather Service may yet issue a few severe weather bulletins, so make sure you have your free WECT Weather App downloaded and properly configured to follow your location to receive any such bulletins. For perspective: northcentral and northeastern North Carolina carry a slightly higher severe storm risk than the Cape Fear Region, but thanks again for keeping an eye out with us. Afterwards, a few leftover showers may trickle into Tuesday’s forecast but expect hot sun and toasty southwest winds to swell temperatures to highs mainly in the upper 80s. Keep it safe in the 79-degree surf, by the way, for a moderate to high risk of rip currents. Widespread 80s and 90s and modest storm chances occupy your First Alert Forecast for the rest of the week.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded it's Enhanced Risk (3/5) outline--now over much of the Cape Fear. To reiterate: damaging winds will be the primary threat (so secure outdoor loose items!) but large hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. pic.twitter.com/GJTjArmu3e — Claire Fry (@clairefrywx) June 26, 2023

In the tropics, remnants of the once robust Tropical Storm Cindy hold low chances of development later on into the week as it passes Bermuda on Thursday.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook straight through the holiday weekend with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.