First Alert Forecast: hot winds likely, stormy skies possible

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, June 25, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features active weather for Monday and Monday night. First, expect hot sun and toasty southwest winds to swell temperatures to highs mainly in the lower 90s and heat index values to around 100 by Monday afternoon. Then, look out for clusters of showers and storms - possibly as early as Monday afternoon but more likely during the evening and overnight hours. Though confidence in widespread disruptive weather is not high enough for a First Alert Action Day, the National Weather Service may yet issue a few severe weather bulletins, so make sure you have your free WECT Weather App downloaded and properly configured to follow your location to receive any such bulletins. For perspective: northcentral and northeastern North Carolina carry a slightly higher severe storm risk than the Cape Fear Region, but thanks again for keeping an eye out with us.

In the tropics, the once robust Tropical Storm Cindy has succumbed to hostile shear and has dissipated.

Widespread 80s and 90s and modest storm chances occupy your First Alert Forecast for the rest of the week.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook straight through the holiday weekend with your WECT Weather App!

