Court of Appeals upholds doctor’s conviction for operating ‘pill mill’ in Tabor City

Dr. Jong Whan Kim and Tammy Lynn Thompson appear in court. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) - A three-judge panel from the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a unanimous opinion affirming the conviction and sentence of former Tabor City physician Jong Whan Kim for operating a “pill mill.”

In 2021, Kim, 76, pleaded guilty to conspiring with his office assistant, Tammy Thompson, to unlawfully dispense and distribute oxycodone, hydrocodone, methadone, and marijuana; to multiple counts of unlawful dispensing and distribution of oxycodone; and to distribution of marijuana and aiding and abetting.

Kim was sentenced to 78 months in prison.

“Kim abused his trust and authority as a physician by writing illegitimate prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances, and in doing so, placed his patients and children at a local elementary school at risk,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “The Fourth Circuit’s ruling reaffirms that doctors may not abuse their authority to write prescriptions for controlled substances by knowingly issuing prescriptions outside the scope of legitimate medical practice. Our commitment to prosecuting physicians and other prescribers who operate pill mills in Eastern North Carolina remains steadfast.”

According to a news release form the Department of Justice, Kim’s misconduct dates to March 2017, when he was forced to resign from his medical practice due to concerns over his opioid prescribing practices.

“Soon thereafter, Kim opened a clinic in Tabor City. Over the next year, Kim unlawfully prescribed opioids and other controlled substances to ‘patients’ who paid $200 in cash at each appointment,” according to a news release. ”The investigation revealed that Kim often failed to comply with basic standards of legitimate medical practice. He wrote controlled substance prescriptions to virtually every patient he saw, often in the face of evidence of patient misuse and diversion. A confidential informant (“CI”) obtained opioid prescriptions from Kim on twelve occasions. On one occasion, he obtained marijuana from Kim’s office manager at the same time he obtained a prescription from Kim, and paid Kim for the marijuana.

“On another occasion, Kim wrote the CI a prescription after the CI asked for a higher dosage so he could sell more pills on the street. On a third occasion, the office manager told the CI, in Kim’s presence, that Kim was willing to trade work for prescriptions. In total, Kim dispensed more than two million doses of addictive prescription medications.”

Kim’s clinic was located just steps from Tabor City Elementary School. The Fourth Circuit noted that the school was forced to cancel recess due to activity at Kim’s clinic, and the school was locked down more than once.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

