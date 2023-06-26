City of Southport adopts budget with revenue-neutral property tax rate

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Board of Alderman approved the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget at a special meeting on June 21.

The budget says the tax rate of $0.275 is revenue neutral because of county property revaluations. The 22-23 budget had a tax rate of $0.3856.

“I appreciate the hard work of our City Manager, City Staff, and Department Heads in crafting this budget and I thank the Board of Aldermen for their efforts, deliberation, and vote that completes the budget process. This is an excellent budget that moves our city in the best way forward,” said Mayor Joe Pat Hatem.

The budget also includes $100,000 for renewing the city’s comprehensive master plan, which was last renewed in 2017. The city is budgeting $150,000 for an external review of its buildings and structures to make a long-term plan to fix roofs, HVAC systems and inspect buildings for infrastructure issues.

Funding will go towards a new dump truck, bracing on the city pier for safety, a new deck for the community building, a parking study and replacing gazebo roofs.

You can find the full budget on the city’s website.

