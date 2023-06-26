Senior Connect
Calabash Fire Department saves baby duck from storm sewer

Firefighters with the Calabash Fire Department saved the life of baby duck who had become trapped in a storm sewer.(Calabash Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighters with the Calabash Fire Department recently saved the life of baby duck who had become trapped in a storm sewer.

“All lives are important, no matter how small,” Calabash FD states in an announcement from Sunday, June 25.

The duck was rescued from a storm sewer located on Wheatfield Court and reunited in a nearby pond with its mother and siblings.

“Another successful rescue!” CFD adds.

