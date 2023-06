BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools has announced a meet and greet with incoming Superintendent Dale Cole set for Thursday, July 6.

The public is invited to the event, which is scheduled for 5 to 6 p.m.

It will be held at the COAST campus, located at 1109 Old Ocean Highway in Bolivia.

