Person killed in Whiteville shooting Saturday, investigation underway

Police responded to a home on Ward Street around 3 p.m. Saturday.
Police responded to a home on Ward Street around 3 p.m. Saturday.
By Zach Solon
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Whiteville Saturday afternoon.

Whiteville Police Chief Doug Ipock says officers responded to a home on Ward Street around 3 p.m. Saturday. One victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Ipock says the investigation is ongoing. No suspects have been named, no arrests have been made, and the identity of the person killed has not been released.

This is a developing story.

