Person killed in Whiteville shooting Saturday, investigation underway

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Whiteville Saturday afternoon.

Whiteville Police Chief Doug Ipock says officers responded to a home on Ward Street around 3 p.m. Saturday. One victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Ipock says the investigation is ongoing. No suspects have been named, no arrests have been made, and the identity of the person killed has not been released.

This is a developing story.

