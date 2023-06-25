Senior Connect
NC man, pilot celebrates 100th birthday by taking to the sky

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One North Carolina man is getting the chance to celebrate a milestone by taking to the sky on Saturday thanks to an aviation non-profit.

Triple Tree Aerodrome, a distinguished non-profit organization dedicated to aviation education and heritage preservation, made the announcement.

The non-profit is honoring one of its volunteers, “Uncle” John Hartness, on his 100th birthday.

Hartness, who is also a pilot, is the brother of Tom Hartness who is the founder of Hartness International. He continues to inspire as an active pilot and embodies a passion for aviation.

Hartness is joined with Pat Derrick, an experienced pilot with thousands of hours of flight time, in cockpit.

“Our organization is thrilled to celebrate the remarkable life of ‘Uncle’ John Hartness, whose dedication to aviation and our community is truly extraordinary,” said Robb Williams, Executive Director of the Triple Tree Aerodrome. “This exceptional event emphasizes our mission to foster a love for aviation among young individuals while highlighting the invaluable mentorship provided by individuals like ‘Uncle’ John.”

