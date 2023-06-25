Senior Connect
MLK Center Host Affordable Lending Fair

By Reyna Crooms
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People of the community gathered to learn more about the home buying process at the Affordable Lending Fair.

The fair hosted dozens of different lenders all there to help inform people about how they can purchase a home of their own.

For some people like event goer Anita Richardson, owning a home would be a dream come true.

“I have a nephew that I take care of who has autism. And all my kids are grown, so it’s easy for me to up and go and do whatever I want to do in life. But I got him, I want him to always have a place to call home,” said Richardson.

The event was held in honor of National Homeownership Month. Promoting affordable housing and building up the community was the main goal of the event.

Tanita Wallace is a community development analyst for the city of Wilmington and helped organize the event. Wallace says she wants people to know all of their options before deciding that buying a home is not in the budget.

“We like to let people know that they have options when it comes to lending. So there are down payment assistance programs. And for a lot of people, they think they have to be low income to qualify but that’s not necessarily true. So a family of two can make up to $80,000 dollars and still qualify for some assistance,” said Wallace.

