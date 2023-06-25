First Alert Forecast: storm chances on the horizon, T.S. Cindy weakening
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Sunday! After a beautiful, sunshine-packed day in the 80s, changes are on the way early into the workweek as a cold front approaches the Carolinas. Showers and strong to severe thunderstorms are possible mainly into Monday evening:
Deep in the ocean basin: shearing winds have killed Tropical Storm Bret and Cindy should meet its demise by the middle of next week. On the Cape Fear saltwater front: surf temperatures continue to mosey upward through the 70s and the rip current risk will likely stay moderate into Sunday.
Catch a detailed extended forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.
