First Alert Forecast: storm chances on the horizon, T.S. Cindy weakening

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Sunday! After a beautiful, sunshine-packed day in the 80s, changes are on the way early into the workweek as a cold front approaches the Carolinas. Showers and strong to severe thunderstorms are possible mainly into Monday evening:

Still a risk for some severe storms late Monday or Monday night, but confidence in widespread disruptive weather remains too low for issuance of a First Alert Action Day... Worth keeping an eye to the western sky and your WECT Weather App in any case! pic.twitter.com/8wHGyNUsee — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) June 25, 2023

Deep in the ocean basin: shearing winds have killed Tropical Storm Bret and Cindy should meet its demise by the middle of next week. On the Cape Fear saltwater front: surf temperatures continue to mosey upward through the 70s and the rip current risk will likely stay moderate into Sunday.

