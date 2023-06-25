Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: storm chances on the horizon, T.S. Cindy weakening

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, June 25, 2023...
By Claire Fry
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Sunday! After a beautiful, sunshine-packed day in the 80s, changes are on the way early into the workweek as a cold front approaches the Carolinas. Showers and strong to severe thunderstorms are possible mainly into Monday evening:

Deep in the ocean basin: shearing winds have killed Tropical Storm Bret and Cindy should meet its demise by the middle of next week. On the Cape Fear saltwater front: surf temperatures continue to mosey upward through the 70s and the rip current risk will likely stay moderate into Sunday.

Catch a detailed extended forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and take your outlook to ten days anytime with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Mark Samuel Thomas Armitage (Source: WECT)
Wilmington physician to pay $170,000 in settlement after allegedly continuing to prescribe opioids to mother of four
The governor announced the grants at the East Carolina Heart Institute.
Gov. Cooper signs seven bills, vetoes two, declines to sign one into law
Family mourning the loss of 15-year-old, claims he lost his life due to vaping.
‘We had to make the decision to take our 15-year-old son off the ventilator’: Mother mourns loss of stepson, says he died due to vaping
Police responded to a home on Ward Street around 3 p.m. Saturday.
Person killed in Whiteville shooting Saturday, investigation underway
Wallace police: Warrants obtained, bystander injured after shooting on US 117

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, June 25, 2023...
First Alert Forecast: seasonable summer skies at home, storms stay tame in the tropics
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, June 25, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, June 25, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, June 24, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, June 24, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, June 24, 2023
First Alert Forecast: partially settling, seasonable weekend