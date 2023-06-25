Senior Connect
Crews respond to plane crash in Brunswick County

Crews are responding to a plane crash on Frying Pan Road in Southport Sunday afternoon.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Zach Solon
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are responding to a plane crash on Frying Pan Road in Southport Sunday afternoon.

Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew says the plane crashed into a home and started a fire. Drew says the call came in around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The cause of the crash and the number of people injured, if any, is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

