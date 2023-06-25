Senior Connect
Climb Out of Darkness Host Annual Walk

By Reyna Crooms
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At Halyburton Park, people came together to raise awareness about the mental health struggles that come with starting a family.

Climb Out of Darkness hosted their fifth annual walk to bring attention to Perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

Mood and anxiety disorders are common, but did you know that 1 in 7 mothers experience depression or anxiety during pregnancy or postpartum. The event welcomed men and women to learn more about how to deal with mental health struggles.

Emily Barles is a licensed clinical health counselor and co-leader of Climb out of Darkness. Barles says she wants people to remember they are not alone and there are resources available to help.

“It is so powerful to come to an event like this and recognize that you’re not alone. And so you’re seeing other people that are maybe in similar stages of life, maybe have had experiences that you can relate to so it helps you feel connected,” said Barles

Climb Out of Darkness was able to raise thousands of dollars towards the Postpartum Support International chapter of North Carolina. The money will be used to help support new families locally and regionally.

