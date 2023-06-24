Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wallace police: One bystander injured after shootout between two vehicles on US 117

(Atlanta News First)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - Wallace Police Department has responded to a shooting on US 117 near Wells St on Friday night.

Multiple shots were reported fired between two vehicles, and stray bullets struck a nearby business and a parked vehicle. One person was minorly injured after being hit by shattered glass.

First responders have temporarily closed US 117 and advise to avoid the area.

No arrests have been confirmed at this time.

No other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with any information can contact WPD at their email or 910-285-2126.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Jamar Wright
Former employee at local hotels arrested after allegedly using position to obtain credit card information of guests
Beach destinations are great places to unwind and create family bonding moments.
100 best beach towns in the US
Family mourning the loss of 15-year-old, claims he lost his life due to vaping.
‘We had to make the decision to take our 15-year-old son off the ventilator’: Mother mourns loss of stepson, says he died due to vaping
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Dr. Mark Samuel Thomas Armitage (Source: WECT)
Wilmington physician to pay $170,000 in settlement after allegedly continuing to prescribe opioids to mother of four

Latest News

City of Wilmington announces railroad crossings closures for next week
Boys & Girls Club summer meals
Local programs come together to help provide free food to children throughout the summer
Leland Police officers Benson and McElroy.
Off-duty police officers step in to help family after baby stops breathing
The governor announced the grants at the East Carolina Heart Institute.
Gov. Cooper signs seven bills, vetoes two, declines to sign one into law