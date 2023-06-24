Wallace police: One bystander injured after shootout between two vehicles on US 117

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - Wallace Police Department has responded to a shooting on US 117 near Wells St on Friday night.

Multiple shots were reported fired between two vehicles, and stray bullets struck a nearby business and a parked vehicle. One person was minorly injured after being hit by shattered glass.

First responders have temporarily closed US 117 and advise to avoid the area.

No arrests have been confirmed at this time.

No other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with any information can contact WPD at their email or 910-285-2126.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

