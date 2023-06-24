Senior Connect
Local programs come together to help provide free food to children throughout the summer

Free summer meals for children being offered in southeastern N.C.
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For some families school breakfast and lunches provide the most nourishing meal of the day. Now that school is out here are a few local organizations that can you keep your family fed for free.

Heather Sellgren is the Director of development and communications at Nourish N.C. The organization has a program in place that helps give free food to families in need through the summer.

“We know that summer is here, schools out. We know that hunger doesn’t take a break so we don’t take a break,” said Sellgren.

She says if you are interested in joining the program you can register during the school year through the social services. However, Nourish N.C. is not the only program working to help keep children fed during the summer season.

If you need immediate meals, the Boys & Girls Club located on Vance St. in Wilmington partners with the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina in Wilmington. Together, the two organizations work to provide free meals on almost a daily basis.

“I get cranky when I don’t have food to eat, I know our kids do too. But more than that, it’s making sure they are growing healthy and strong, said Kristen McPeters, Chief Development Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern North Carolina.

McPeters says they provide meals Monday- Friday except for July 3rd and 4th. Breakfast is provided from 8 a.m.- 9 a.m. and lunch is provided from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. She also said your child does not have to be enrolled with the Boys & Girls Club, they only need to be school-aged.

Erin Courtney works with The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina in Wilmington. She shared that over 15,000 children in Wilmington are food Insecure as of 2022. Organizations like Nourish N.C., the Boys & Girls Club and the Food Bank, hope to help those who face food insecurity.

“Over the Summer we see an increase in need. That’s three months when families and caregivers can be unsure about how to source a meal now that school is out. There are various sites throughout the counties for you to access,” said Courtney.

If you need extra food assistance this summer here are a few helpful links to visit:

Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina in Wilmington
Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern North Carolina
Nourish N.C.

