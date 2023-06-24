Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: seasonable summer skies at home, storms stay tame in the tropics

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, June 24, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Seasonably hot and muggy conditions remain in your First Alert Forecast through Sunday. Stray showers and storms could make a little noise given the thermodynamic environment, but spells of toasty sunshine ought to support outdoor activities as a rule.

On the saltwater front: surf temperatures continue to mosey upward through the 70s and the rip current risk will likely stay moderate into Sunday. And deep in the ocean basin: shearing winds should kill tropical storms Bret and Cindy by Sunday and the middle of next week, respectively.

Catch a detailed extended forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and take your outlook to ten days anytime with your WECT Weather App.

