First Alert Forecast: partially settling, seasonable weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday! Wilmington has officially recorded 2.3 inches of garden-quenching, fire-reducing rain this week and most Cape Fear backyards have turned similarly soggy. Shower and storm coverage ought to trend more isolated into Saturday and Sunday, so keep your outdoor plans intact and stay alert with an occasional eye to the sky and your WECT Weather App interactive radar. Seasonably hot conditions should continue next week. Shower and storm chance should be somewhat elevated early in the week with only a slight chance after that.

A stormy pattern seems likely to partially settle in the tropics, too. The weekend will begin with two active Atlantic storms: Bret and Cindy. Steering winds will continue to guide Bret through and south of the Caribbean islands while Cindy should find a path north of said islands. By the end of the weekend or early next week, both storms are likely to encounter hostile jet stream wind environments and weaken. No tropical weather threats can be defined for the Carolinas at this time.

Your seven-day forecast offers seasonable temps: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Find a ten-day forecast for whatever location you choose anytime with your WECT Weather App.

Stay sharp in case Hurricane Season ramps up with the comprehensive, local wect.com/hurricane.

