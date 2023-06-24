Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: partially settling, seasonable weekend

By Claire Fry
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday! Wilmington has officially recorded 2.3 inches of garden-quenching, fire-reducing rain this week and most Cape Fear backyards have turned similarly soggy. Shower and storm coverage ought to trend more isolated into Saturday and Sunday, so keep your outdoor plans intact and stay alert with an occasional eye to the sky and your WECT Weather App interactive radar. Seasonably hot conditions should continue next week. Shower and storm chance should be somewhat elevated early in the week with only a slight chance after that.

A stormy pattern seems likely to partially settle in the tropics, too. The weekend will begin with two active Atlantic storms: Bret and Cindy. Steering winds will continue to guide Bret through and south of the Caribbean islands while Cindy should find a path north of said islands. By the end of the weekend or early next week, both storms are likely to encounter hostile jet stream wind environments and weaken. No tropical weather threats can be defined for the Carolinas at this time.

Your seven-day forecast offers seasonable temps: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Find a ten-day forecast for whatever location you choose anytime with your WECT Weather App.

Stay sharp in case Hurricane Season ramps up with the comprehensive, local wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Jamar Wright
Former employee at local hotels arrested after allegedly using position to obtain credit card information of guests
Dr. Mark Samuel Thomas Armitage (Source: WECT)
Wilmington physician to pay $170,000 in settlement after allegedly continuing to prescribe opioids to mother of four
Family mourning the loss of 15-year-old, claims he lost his life due to vaping.
‘We had to make the decision to take our 15-year-old son off the ventilator’: Mother mourns loss of stepson, says he died due to vaping
Kari-Lynn Palmer
Sheriff’s office: Woman accused of running over man twice
The Amber Alert issued for a 16-year-old North Carolina girl has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for North Carolina teen reportedly taken by masked men

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Jun. 23, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: stormy pattern to partially settle
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Jun. 23, 2023
Beach flag warning system
High rip current risk alert extended through Friday for southeastern N.C. coast
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, June 23, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, June 23, 2023