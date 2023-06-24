City of Wilmington announces railroad crossings closures for next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced railroad crossings closures that will occur next week.

The railroad crossing on Wrightsville Avenue will be closed from June 26 at 5 a.m. June 28 at 4:30 a.m.

South 17th Street and South 16th Street will be closed on June 28 at 5 a.m. and open on June 30 by 5 p.m.

“These railroad crossings will serve as detours when CSX begins work in November to replace tracks at 20 other crossings across the city,” the city wrote in a release.

A map of the June closures can be viewed here.

