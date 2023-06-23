Senior Connect
Wilmington physician to pay $170,000 in settlement after allegedly continuing to prescribe opioids to mother of four

Dr. Mark Samuel Thomas Armitage (Source: WECT)
Dr. Mark Samuel Thomas Armitage (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington physician with Pelican Family Medicine in Wilmington has agreed as part of a settlement to pay $170,000 after allegedly prescribing controlled substances ‘outside the usual course of professional practice’.

The investigation into Dr. Mark S.T. Armitage was followed by a 2018 Consent Order from the North Carolina Medical Board, in which Armitage reportedly acknowledged he prescribed opioids and other controlled substances to a mother of four that “constitute[d] a departure from or a failure to conform to the standards of acceptable and prevailing medical practice,” according to court documents. Armitage continued to prescribe the patient opioids and controlled substances despite the patient exhibiting signs of abuse, significant weight loss and went into acute narcotic withdrawal.

“Based on its investigation, the United States contended that from approximately 2009 until 2018, Dr. Armitage issued prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances outside the usual course of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. For example, Dr. Armitage allegedly wrote prescriptions for ‘The Trinity’—the combination of an opioid, a benzodiazepine, and a muscle relaxer, which is frequently sought by drug abusers—on nearly 400 separate occasions between 2016 and 2018. In total, Dr. Armitage allegedly wrote nearly 9,000 prescriptions for Schedule II controlled substances, like oxycodone, over that two-year time period,” United States Attorney Michael Easley’s office wrote in a press release.

As part of the settlement, Armitage surrendered his DEA registration to prescribe controlled substances and agreed not to reapply for authorization to prescribe Schedule II controlled substances until April 30, 2024.

“Doctors take an oath to, first, do no harm. Anything else is unacceptable, especially when it comes to prescribing opioids and other dangerous drugs. Irresponsible doctors endanger their patients’ lives and can put a tremendous toll on society at large,” United States Attorney Michael F. Easley Jr. said. “This case is just one part of our continued commitment to combat the opioid crisis by holding doctors accountable for compliance with the Controlled Substances Act.”

Related: A Wilmington doctor treated a mother's back pain for years. She ended up in detox.

