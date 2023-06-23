‘We had to make the decision to take our 15-year-old son off the ventilator’: Mother mourns loss of stepson, says he died due to vaping

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 15-year-old Solomon Wynn lost his life last week after some health challenges.

“I don’t know that I can ever get past 10:27 last Friday morning,” Charlene Zorn, Wynn’s stepmother, said.

That’s the time that Zorn got the call that her stepson, Solomon, was found unresponsive.

“I kept praying was that my son was going to be okay when I got there,” Zorn added.

Zorn said Solomon had been in and out of doctors’ offices for months for what started out as a bad cough. Then, in April, a doctor discovered that Solomon has been vaping, and from there his health went downhill fast.

“He was only 15. He just finished his freshman year. So he went from a kid that was doing weight training to get ready for the next football season to a kid who couldn’t walk to the bus stop. It progressively got worse.”

Zorn says doctors told her there wasn’t anything they could do at this point to save her son because of how weak his body was.

“The doctor at the hospital told us that his kidneys had not responded to anything. They’ve done it. His kidneys were in total kidney failure. He was too weak for dialysis that if we try dialysis, it would kill him immediately,” Zorn said. “And Saturday night, we had to make the decision to take our 15-year-old son off the ventilator. All from vaping it’s horrific. All from something that’s 100% preventable.”

Now, Zorn wants to make a change so no other family has to experience the pain of losing their teenager.

“We have to stop this. As much as we’re fighting about making sure that our kids are not overdosing and that they’re not getting their hands on drugs. We need to make sure they’re not getting their hands on vapes,” Zorn said. “Just the impact it has on your body it’s killing our children I don’t want anyone to feel like I feel right now. We have to figure this out, we have to figure out how to make things better.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.