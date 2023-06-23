Wallace police investigating suspected arson, seeking information from community

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wallace Police Department announced just before midnight on Thursday, June 22, that it, along with the Duplin County Fire Marshall’s Office and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, is investigating a suspected arson.

According to police, the incident occurred at 118 E Cliff St. and involved a home that had been abandoned for several years.

“Anyone with information should call WPD at 910-285-2126, message us [on Facebook], or email us at policeinfo@wallacenc.gov,” the release states. “Big thanks to Wallace Fire Department, Teachey Fire Department, Northeast Fire, and Rose Hill Fire for the quick response.”

