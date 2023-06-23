Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wallace police investigating suspected arson, seeking information from community

The Wallace Police Department is investigating a suspected arson that occurred at 118 E. Cliff...
The Wallace Police Department is investigating a suspected arson that occurred at 118 E. Cliff St.(Wallace Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wallace Police Department announced just before midnight on Thursday, June 22, that it, along with the Duplin County Fire Marshall’s Office and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, is investigating a suspected arson.

According to police, the incident occurred at 118 E Cliff St. and involved a home that had been abandoned for several years.

“Anyone with information should call WPD at 910-285-2126, message us [on Facebook], or email us at policeinfo@wallacenc.gov,” the release states. “Big thanks to Wallace Fire Department, Teachey Fire Department, Northeast Fire, and Rose Hill Fire for the quick response.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Jamar Wright
Former employee at local hotels arrested after allegedly using position to obtain credit card information of guests
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Beach destinations are great places to unwind and create family bonding moments.
100 best beach towns in the US
Coast Guard Sector N.C. commander temporarily relieved ‘due to a loss of confidence in his ability’
Jabbar Khalid Abdul Mateen
Sunset Beach police: 65 bindles of heroin, over 10 grams of cocaine seized in investigation

Latest News

‘We had to make the decision to take our 15-year-old son off the ventilator’: Mother mourns loss of stepson, says he died due to vaping
Cary High School Imps logo
Cary Imps voted as nation’s best high school mascot
Miley is a four-month-old pit hound mix.
Pet of the Week: Miley from the Pender Co. Humane Society
The Chemours Fayetteville Works Site in Bladen County
NCDEQ: Chemours completed barrier wall project in June, missing deadline