Volunteers needed to plant for restoration project in Carolina Beach State Park

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Coastal Federation is inviting volunteers to help complete a habitat restoration project at Carolina Beach State Park on June 26-27.

The project to restore 10 acres of tidal marsh between the park’s Sugarloaf and Swamp trails has been ongoing for several months, beginning with Phragmites removal and contracting the Backwater Environmental firm to regrade the area and create a shallow wetland.

Volunteers will work with project partners to plant thousands of native grasses to restore the tidal marsh.

”We look forward to working with volunteers to complete the planting phase of the wetland restoration project,” said Bree Charron, the Coastal Federation’s Water Quality Program Director and Professional Engineer.

”Volunteer assistance makes projects like this especially rewarding. To have and share a sense of ownership toward directly benefiting and impacting the habitat, knowing you are setting our furry and feathered friends up for future success, is a great feeling. All while having fun and getting muddy planting native plants! (And yes, do expect to get muddy!),” said Park Ranger Jesse Anderson.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up here. The full scope of the restoration project can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.