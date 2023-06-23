Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Volunteers needed to plant for restoration project in Carolina Beach State Park

Carolina Beach State Park
Carolina Beach State Park
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Coastal Federation is inviting volunteers to help complete a habitat restoration project at Carolina Beach State Park on June 26-27.

The project to restore 10 acres of tidal marsh between the park’s Sugarloaf and Swamp trails has been ongoing for several months, beginning with Phragmites removal and contracting the Backwater Environmental firm to regrade the area and create a shallow wetland.

Volunteers will work with project partners to plant thousands of native grasses to restore the tidal marsh.

”We look forward to working with volunteers to complete the planting phase of the wetland restoration project,” said Bree Charron, the Coastal Federation’s Water Quality Program Director and Professional Engineer.

”Volunteer assistance makes projects like this especially rewarding. To have and share a sense of ownership toward directly benefiting and impacting the habitat, knowing you are setting our furry and feathered friends up for future success, is a great feeling. All while having fun and getting muddy planting native plants! (And yes, do expect to get muddy!),” said Park Ranger Jesse Anderson.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up here. The full scope of the restoration project can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Jamar Wright
Former employee at local hotels arrested after allegedly using position to obtain credit card information of guests
Beach destinations are great places to unwind and create family bonding moments.
100 best beach towns in the US
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Coast Guard Sector N.C. commander temporarily relieved ‘due to a loss of confidence in his ability’
Family mourning the loss of 15-year-old, claims he lost his life due to vaping.
‘We had to make the decision to take our 15-year-old son off the ventilator’: Mother mourns loss of stepson, says he died due to vaping

Latest News

Carolina Beach has red flags out and share how to get out of a rip current if you're stuck.
Lifeguards urge people to stay out of the water when the red flag is out
The Amber Alert issued for a 16-year-old North Carolina girl has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for North Carolina teen reportedly taken by masked men
Dr. Mark Samuel Thomas Armitage (Source: WECT)
Wilmington physician to pay $170,000 in settlement after allegedly continuing to prescribe opioids to mother of four
Town of Surf City
Surf City to hold public meeting on flood insurance maps