Tornado in Kinston confirmed by National Weather Service

The survey team determined the brief touch down produced 100 mph winds
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The severe damage across parts of North Kinston this afternoon was caused by a tornado, the National Weather Service confirmed this evening. The NWS forecasting office in Newport sent a team this afternoon to survey the damage after receiving multiple reports of severe damage in central Lenoir County.

An EF-1 tornado touched down a few minutes after 1 p.m. in Kinston, damaging businesses and...
An EF-1 tornado touched down a few minutes after 1 p.m. in Kinston, damaging businesses and homes.(WITN Weather)

The team determined that a tornado did form along the line of severe storms, touched down along Plaza Boulevard at the Furniture Fair. From there, they determined the tornado moved towards UNC Health Care Lenoir and then lifted back up. Damage was intense in across this path with damage to buildings, homes, trees and utilities. The damage evaluated was consistent with 90-100 mph winds, making it an EF-1 tornado. The total path length was about three quarters of a mile and the width of the tornado was approximately 100 yards. There were no fatalities or injuries reported. The tornado lasted for about a minute, from 1:04 p.m. to 1:05 p.m.

