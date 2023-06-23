Senior Connect
Surf City to hold public meeting on flood insurance maps

Town of Surf City
Town of Surf City(Town of Surf City)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A public meeting will be held Thursday, June 29, to review the changes to the Flood Insurance Rate Maps for the Town of Surf City.

The open house-style meeting will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Surf City Municipal Complex in Council Chambers.

“There will be no formal presentation, but staff will be on hand to answer questions and help you locate and determine what, if any, changes are affecting your property,” a news release states. “Should the flood zone and or the required base flood elevation change on your property, your flood insurance premium rate may be affected. Town staff is not qualified to calculate what your adjusted premium might be.”

Those who are not able to attend can call or visit Surf City’s Community Development Department at 910-328-4131 and 214 W Florence Way in Hampstead anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

There is a 90-day appeal period that began on May 25 and runs until August 24, 2023. FEMA will accept appeals during this period if you believe your property is not mapped properly.

More information can be found here.

