Sheriff’s office: Woman accused of running over man twice

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 42-year-old woman is accused of running over a man twice Thursday, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Kari-Lynn Palmer was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and driving while impaired after an incident on Friendly Lane just before 4 p.m.

The victim is in stable condition in the ICU.

The sheriff’s office says it is believed that the victim and suspect are in a relationship and the incident started as a domestic incident.

