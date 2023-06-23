Senior Connect
Sheriff’s office: Woman accused of running over man twice

Kari-Lynn Palmer
Kari-Lynn Palmer(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 42-year-old woman is accused of running over a man twice Thursday, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Kari-Lynn Palmer was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and driving while impaired after an incident on Friendly Lane just before 4 p.m.

The victim is in stable condition in the ICU.

The sheriff’s office says it is believed that the victim and suspect are in a relationship and the incident started as a domestic incident.

