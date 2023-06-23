Portion of River Road closed after stuck semi truck blocks lanes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday, June 23, that a stuck semi truck has caused a portion of River Road to close.

According to the announcement, the 3600 block of River Road, near Floyd Drive, is closed to traffic.

“Both lanes are blocked. Seek an alternate route!” the WPD states.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.