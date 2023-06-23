Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Portion of River Road closed after stuck semi truck blocks lanes

A stuck semi truck caused a portion of River Road to close.
A stuck semi truck caused a portion of River Road to close.(Steve Heldreth)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday, June 23, that a stuck semi truck has caused a portion of River Road to close.

According to the announcement, the 3600 block of River Road, near Floyd Drive, is closed to traffic.

“Both lanes are blocked. Seek an alternate route!” the WPD states.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Jamar Wright
Former employee at local hotels arrested after allegedly using position to obtain credit card information of guests
Beach destinations are great places to unwind and create family bonding moments.
100 best beach towns in the US
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Coast Guard Sector N.C. commander temporarily relieved ‘due to a loss of confidence in his ability’
Jabbar Khalid Abdul Mateen
Sunset Beach police: 65 bindles of heroin, over 10 grams of cocaine seized in investigation

Latest News

(MGN)
Traffic lights operational again at intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Raleigh Street
Vehicles involved in a wreck on Hwy 17 in Leland on Wednesday, June 21
Town of Leland car involved in wreck on Hwy 17 S near Walmart
Two resurfacing projects starting soon in the Cape Fear Region will require lane closures and...
Repaving projects to start in Brunswick, Pender counties
Portion of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach closed for marina project work