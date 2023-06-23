Senior Connect
Pet of the Week: Miley from the Pender Co. Humane Society

Miley is a very sweet puppy who loves to play and loves people.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Miley, a four-month-old pit hound mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society.

Full of adventurous energy, her handlers say that Miley is a very sweet puppy who loves to play and loves people.

Additionally, she loves attention and gets along very well with other animals.

“100% happy at all times and already knows sit she is the perfect family pup,” a representative with the humane society says.

Miley is up-to-date on her vaccinations and will be spayed next week.

Those interested in adopting Miley can call the shelter at (910) 259-7022. More information, including adoption fees and applications, are available on the Pender County Humane Society website.

