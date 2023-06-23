Off-duty police officers step in to help family after baby stops breathing

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Kara Kiscaden said Sunday, June 11 started out as a normal day for her family, including her husband and 19-month-old daughter.

Until around 6 o’clock that evening when things took a turn for the worse.

“I’m just screaming. Frantic. We tried to listen to what the 911 operator said. We tried CPR, but she actually had a pulse. Thank God. So, we realize she just wasn’t breathing. She was turning blue,” Kiscaden said.

Kiscaden describes the scariest moment of her life--when her 19-month-old daughter, Josie, had stopped breathing and she didn’t know what was wrong.

Kiscaden said her parents were over at her house, and everything was normal until her dad was holding Josie as she slept, and he noticed that something wasn’t right.

“While we were running in [the living room] to check on her and figure out [what was wrong]. I guess my husband had called,” Kiscaden said. “My mom had answered the phone and left the phone [on the kitchen table] when she realized something was really wrong. So, you know, while all of this was transpiring, [my husband] was on the line in the [other] room listening to what was going on here. And he was at the at the Food Lion up the road.”

That’s when her husband ran into off-duty Leland police officer Joseph Benson.

“He told me his daughter was not breathing. And at that point, I knew he wouldn’t be able to drive anywhere. So, I told him to get in my truck,” Officer Benson said.

As Officer Benson drove him home in his personal vehicle, not a patrol car, Officer Tyler McElroy heard the call over the radio. Even though McElroy’s shift was over, he was close-by and knew he had to respond.

“I’ve got two babies myself that had some issues initially so I kind of knew that can be a difficult situation to deal with,” Officer McElroy said.

Shortly after he got to the Kiscaden’s house, baby Josie started to breathe again. But Officer McElroy kept checking on Josie until her dad and EMS arrived.

“So, a lot of times just being present in that moment kind of helped with the family and everything,” Officer McElroy said.

Josie was eventually taken to the hospital to get checked out by doctors. She had a 103 degree fever, so she got some medicine and was back home a few hours later with no answers as to what exactly caused the seizure.

Kiscaden says her family is still shaken up from their daughter’s seizure, but Officers Benson and McElroy made a world of a difference in comforting them and making sure that everyone was okay.

“The timing was just incredible. The people were where they needed to be, the officer that was so close to respond so quickly. You know, it was just it felt like hours, of course, but it was minutes,” Kiscaden said. “There are good people and we’re just we feel really good to know that we’re somewhere where these officers are you know, they’re just selfless and I can’t say enough good things about them. I really can’t. We are so thankful.”

Josie has some doctors appointments in the coming weeks to hopefully get some answers as to what’s wrong. For now, mom says she is keeping a closer eye on her babygirl to make sure that nothing like this ever happens again.

