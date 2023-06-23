NCDEQ: Chemours completed barrier wall project in June, missing deadline

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality confirmed it has been notified that Chemours completed the required barrier wall project as of June 11.

“As of June 11, DEQ has been notified that the barrier wall is complete. The extraction wells and treatment system have been operational since February. DEQ is reviewing next steps,” the NCDEQ wrote in a statement.

Chemours had originally missed the March 15 deadline for the project’s completion and had asked the NCDEQ on March 1 for an extension. The DEQ gave Chemours a deadline of no later than May 31st, but the project had not been completed until June 11.

The DEQ has not confirmed if any actions will be taken against Chemours for not completing the required barrier wall project by the deadline.

Chemours released the following statement:

“Chemours has completed the construction of our barrier wall and groundwater capture and treatment project in Fayetteville, NC consistent with our Consent Order and Consent Order Addendum with NCDEQ and Cape Fear River Watch. At present, the system is actively extracting and treating groundwater as well as capturing seep water and stormwater. Based on initial monitoring data, the treatment system is operating well and meeting current and future discharge limits. The underground barrier wall has been installed. Looking ahead, our team will focus on operation, maintenance, and monitoring of the system while we complete all ancillary work and reporting required by the project.”

